Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: How Will Their Players Fare in Fantasy Football?
5. Younghoe Koo
Kickers are an underrated portion of fantasy football as a strong performance can push your team over the edge and help you snag that much needed victory. Younghoe Koo is currently ranked 8th on ESPN and should be considered a starting option every week throughout the season. The Falcons will give him plenty of opportunities to kick long field goals, and they’ve shown a rare trust in him that we don’t often see around the league.
The Atlanta defense isn’t ranked in the top 20 on ESPN, and that isn’t surprising after last year’s performance. The team allowed at least 14 points in every matchup and often had a penchant for allowing teams to score even more than that.
Saying that, the defense looks much different this year as Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Bud Dupree, Kaden Elliss, and Jessie Bates III are all newcomers expecting to snag starting spots. The addition of Robinson and the subtraction of Mariota should also help the defense get a better starting position than last year which will hopefully lead to an automatic reduction in points allowed.
The defense is definitely one to avoid in matchups against teams like the Lions and Jaguars, but don’t be shocked if they put up good numbers against teams like the Texans, and Cardinals, and at least one of the matchups against the Buccaneers.