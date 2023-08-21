Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: Which Players Could Win Awards and Pro Bowl Honors?
The NFL season is officially weeks away, and there is going to be a lot of hype around specific players to win awards such as MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year. There are also players who will make the Pro Bowl for the first time, and players who will shock us and unexpectedly be named All-Pro.
We’re going to do a deep dive into all the specific categories to see which Atlanta Falcons players (and one coach!) could possibly contend for all these end-of-season honors.
MVP:
Likely Contenders – Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts
Falcons’ Best Chance – Desmond Ridder
The last non-quarterback to win the NFL MVP Award was Adrian Peterson back in 2012 when he rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored more than a dozen touchdowns. Although I’m confident Bijan Robinson is going to have a great season for the Atlanta Falcons, his chances of winning this award seem minimal unless he goes absolutely bonkers.
The five quarterbacks mentioned above are the most likely candidates to win the award based on current betting odds, but that group is missing Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, and Aaron Rodgers as well. Breaking down the rest of the list, quarterback Desmond Ridder is somehow behind Kyler Murray who might not play most of the season, Sam Darnold who is currently a backup, and Sam Howell who has even less experience than Ridder.
Ridder is a quarterback that Atlanta seems confident in, but it seems unlikely he’d make this huge of a jump into the MVP conversation. If he continues to grow, this may be an award he could possibly win in 2025 or 2026. For right now though, he’s the Falcons’ best shot based on betting odds and the award’s recent history of winners.