Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: Which Players Could Win Awards and Pro Bowl Honors?
Comeback Player of the Year:
Likely Winners – Damar Hamlin, Tua Tagovailoa, Russell Wilson, Breece Hall, Lamar Jackson
Falcons’ Best Chance – Kyle Pitts
If Damar Hamlin even plays in one game this season, the award should go to him without any questions. To go through the trauma last year and somehow be back on the field already is incredible, and I think every player (and fan) in the league would be happy to see him win this award. Pitts is coming back from a major injury and lackluster year, but that’s nothing compared to what Hamlin had to endure.