Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: Which Players Could Win Awards and Pro Bowl Honors?
Offensive Player of the Year:
Likely Winners – Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Tyreek Hill
Falcon’s Best Chance – Bijan Robinson
Throughout the past few seasons, it seems the Offensive Player of the Year Award is designated as the Non-QB MVP Award. It typically goes to the best running back or wide receiver from the year and showcases the general lack of consideration they typically get for the actual MVP award by the time the season ends.
All five players mentioned in the Likely Winners section are truly dominant and have a strong history of excellent play within the league. Chase and Jefferson are the two best receivers in the league, Hill can go off at any moment with his top-end speed, and McCaffrey and Chubb are lead ball carriers who have no issues finding the endzone.
Bijan Robison has strong competition for this award, but if he plays as well as some folks are expecting, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him under consideration for this award. He’s similar to McCaffrey in the dual-threat capacity, and he’ll likely receive a ton of carries under coach Arthur Smith. He could be an undersold bet on this one!