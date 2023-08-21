Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: Which Players Could Win Awards and Pro Bowl Honors?
Offensive Rookie of the Year:
Likely Winners – Bijan Robinson, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, CJ Stroud, Jahmyr Gibbs
Falcons’ Best Chance – Robinson
Bijan Robinson is currently listed as the favorite to win this award, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise based on his production in college, the players surrounding him, and the system he’ll be going into. Arthur Smith loves to run the ball and with his pass-catching ability, Robinson should see a lot of checkdowns and catches out of the backfield.
Although he’s third in the odds currently, Anthony Richardson could sneak into the favorite for this award if the Colts end up making the playoffs. Richardson might be raw, but he’s an athletic marvel and will put up a lot of rushing yards and touchdowns to go along with his passing stats.