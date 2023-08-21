Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: Which Players Could Win Awards and Pro Bowl Honors?
NFL Coach of the Year:
Likely Winners – Dan Campbell, Sean Payton, Matt Eberflus, Arthur Smith, Matt LaFleur
There is a ton of great coaches in the NFL right now, and it makes an award like this hard to predict. Most of the odds seem to favor coaches who can snag playoff spots for the first time (Campbell, Smith), are adjusting to a new quarterback (Lafleur, Robert Salah), or ended up in a situation where they’re trying to help a team get rid of the stink of a terrible 2022 season (Payton, Eberflus).
If the Detroit Lions make the playoffs this year, it seems like this award will automatically go to Dan Campbell. The team has teetered on mediocrity and average play since most of us started watching football, and Campbell is viewed as one of the most-liked coaches within the league. If Detroit were to struggle and the Falcons end up winning the NFC South though, this award could be Smith’s for the taking.