Ten Questions for the Atlanta Falcons: Which Players Could Win Awards and Pro Bowl Honors?
8 of 9
All-Pro Predictions:
The most likely candidates for All-Pro honors are Bijan Robinson (running back), Chris Lindstrom (left guard), Grady Jarrett (defensive-lineman), A.J. Terrell (cornerback), and Younghoe Koo (kicker). All five of these players should have impactful seasons for the Atlanta Falcons and are viewed as some of the best players at their respective positions.
Lindstrom is one of the best guards in the entire NFL and should help protect Ridder and create lanes for Robinson the entire season. Jarrett has become a bit underrated as the team has struggled to pick up wins, but will be a huge part of their defensive turnaround if they’re able to bounce back after a tough 2022 season.