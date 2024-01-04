Ten Realistic 2024 NFL Draft Targets for the Atlanta Falcons
As the NFL regular season comes to an end, the Atlanta Falcons should start focusing on their research on potential draft targets. Technically there is still a chance they qualify for the playoffs if they win and the Panthers pull off a massive upset, but based on what we know about all four teams from the NFC South this year, it seems highly unlikely.
Atlanta came into the year with a massive question at the quarterback position and will go into the off-season with the same problem after Desmond Ridder proved he isn’t worthy of being a starter in the league. The team also could use upgrades at the wide receiver position, among the offensive line, and amongst every area of the defense.
There is a wide range of players the team will likely target throughout the draft process, but we’ll highlight ten below that seem like fits based on their current draft position and current team needs.