Ten Realistic 2024 NFL Draft Targets for the Atlanta Falcons
Wide Receivers: Brian Thomas Jr., Rome Odunze
Although Drake London should still be considered a top-end receiver in the Atlanta offense, it’s clear that their offense could use another piece to help whoever is starting at quarterback next season. Both Thomas Jr. and Odunze are strong options based on their production this season and their fit within the Falcons’ offense.
Thomas Jr. has high-end athleticism and could provide a strong deep threat within the passing game. Having someone to constantly take the top off a defense should create more opportunities for not only London, but also star running back Bijan Robinson.
Although he only had one season of overly strong production in college, the receiver has seemingly been moving up draft boards all year and may be worth a shot to see if he can unlock another level for the disappointing offense.
Odunze may not have the same athleticism as Thomas Jr., but he’s someone who would still be a massive addition within the Atlanta offense. He’s a strong route runner who uses his elusiveness to produce extra yardage after the catch.
His physicality will also be welcomed within the running game as the team continues to utilize Robinson and backup Tyler Allgeier next season. If the Falcons have the opportunity to grab him with their first pick, it seems like another decision that could provide both short-term and long-term benefits for all aspects of the offense.