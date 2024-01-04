Ten Realistic 2024 NFL Draft Targets for the Atlanta Falcons
Cornerbacks: Nate Wiggins, Kool-Aid McKinstry
As Jessie Bates III and A.J. Terrell have strong seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, it becomes exciting to think about the prospect of adding another top-end cornerback into their secondary. A few prospects stand out but the top two options based on where the Falcons are currently choosing are Wiggins and McKinstry.
Wiggins has the length to play in press coverage, quickness needed in the current NFL, and can play well in zone coverage when needed. He intercepted three passes, forced two fumbles, and constantly shut down opposing team’s top receiving options.
As the Falcons continue to build their defense, having someone like Wiggins next to Terrell could create all types of problems for offensive coordinators throughout the league. He should be an immediate starter who can learn from two high-end players already in the secondary.
McKinstry may stick out for his nickname, but his play on the field is truly spectacular. He has the ability to play man, zone, and press coverage while also utilizing his speed to stay with receivers. His awareness on the field is remarkable and has a knack of pass deflections.
Although he may struggle against stronger receivers, the transition into an NFL weight room and training staff should help him overcome that problem within a year or two. He may not be an immediate superstar, but his long-term potential is top notch.
As the Atlanta Falcons aim to become relevant once again, nailing this year’s NFL Draft will be crucial to their overall outlook. It’ll be interesting to see what approach they take to numerous positions but their decision could make or break their entire season next year.