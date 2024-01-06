Ten Recent NFL Draft Mistakes by the Atlanta Falcons
The NFL Draft can be a crapshoot for every team and hindsight can be powerful when we’re looking back three or four years. The Atlanta Falcons are no different as they’ve had numerous draft mistakes in their recent history. We’ll highlight ten of them below and players they could have taken instead. This list won’t include any players from the 2023 Draft due to their lack of league experience.
Honorable Mentions:
Drake London – Although London still has the potential to become a superstar within the league, it seems likely that Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are currently on track to have better NFL careers. Both players have more catches, yards, and touchdowns after their first two seasons.
Desmond Ridder – If Ridder was taken with a first or second-round pick, his selection would easily crack the top ten list. The only problem is the next best QB selected after Ridder in the 2022 Draft was Sam Howell who has already been benched by the Washington Commanders.
Calvin Ridley – This one deserves a bit of an asterisk as Ridley was a strong player for Atlanta during his tenure there. Unfortunately for the team, he only started 35 games before being suspended for gambling and subsequently being traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Looking back at all the players selected after him who are still standouts with their original club is cringe-inducing.