Ten Recent NFL Draft Mistakes by the Atlanta Falcons
2018 NFL Draft:
Deadrin Senat – Selected in the third round, Senat provided little impact for Atlanta before being released from his contract. He made two starts in his rookie season but only played in seven more games in the next two seasons combined.
Looking back, the Falcons could have added Josh Sweat to their defensive line with this same selection. Sweat has been a standout player in Philadelphia and is nearing 30 sacks despite limited playing time in his first few seasons.
Ito Smith – There are no issues with taking a shot on a late-round running back, but unfortunately for the Falcons, Ito Smith didn’t provide enough production to avoid landing on this list. He totaled less than 700 career rushing yards and was gone after three years in Atlanta.
The Falcons could have drafted Wyatt Teller and utilized him amongst their offensive line in Matt Ryan’s final years. Having Teller on the roster would have hopefully prevented another selection we’ll highlight below as well.