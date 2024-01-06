Ten Recent NFL Draft Mistakes by the Atlanta Falcons
2019 NFL Draft:
Kendall Sheffield – Finding pieces for a strong secondary is always a difficult task, and Sheffield unfortunately couldn’t make an impact on the Falcons after his rookie year. After appearing in all sixteen games his first year, the young corner only combined for 22 appearances during his next two seasons before his tenure with the team ended.
Although a completely different part of the defense, adding linebacker Dre Greenlaw could have had a significant impact on the Atlanta defense. He has provided a strong player for the 49ers and could have solved some of the defensive issues that continue to plague the Falcons years later.
Qadree Ollison – Only appearing in 19 games for Atlanta and producing less than 200 rushing yards over three seasons, Ollison was another mid-round running back who failed to produce for the team. Although he scored five touchdowns for the team, he averaged 2.3 yards per carry his rookie year, added two fumbles, and provided little impact in the passing game.
Adding Jakobi Meyers with this pick would have provided another receiving threat for the Falcons. The team has struggled to consistently field multiple pass-catchers who can challenge a defense and having Meyers in the building could have changed that.