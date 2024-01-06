Ten Recent NFL Draft Mistakes by the Atlanta Falcons
2021 NFL Draft:
Jalen Mayfield – Utilizing this pick on Mayfield wasn’t viewed as a bad selection at the time, but he quickly found his way out of Atlanta while providing little return on their investment. Mid-round offensive linemen are extreme variables due to the difficulty of transitioning to the league, but only playing one season with the team is a tough pill to swallow.
Production for players relies on a variety of factors, but it’s tough to imagine that Amon-Ra St. Brown would have had any issues producing for the Falcons. He has already surpassed 3,000 receiving yards, added 21 total touchdowns, and is coming off his second straight 100-catch season.
Kyle Pitts – This selection may end up looking bad in a few years, but as of right now, taking Pitts fourth overall was a clear miss for the Atlanta Falcons. His stellar rookie year was amazing to watch, but he has massively failed to meet expectations since then with two straight disappointing seasons. Atlanta fans will be hoping he can bounce back next year and get himself back on the right track.
Micah Parsons is currently heading towards “Best Defender in the League” territory and having him in Atlanta would have caused major problems for opposing offenses over the last three years. He has three straight seasons with at least 13 sacks and will be playing in his third straight post-season in a few weeks.