Texans vs. Falcons prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 5
A full betting preview for NFL Week 5 action between the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons.
The Atlanta Falcons looked like a playoff team the first two weeks of the season, but then stumbled in two straight games and are now 2-2 heading into Week 5 with plenty of question marks.
They'll take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, a team that has been a pleasant surprise so far in 2023.
I'll break down my best bet for the game in this article, but if you want my pick for the rest of the games this week, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
Texans vs. Falcons odds, spread, and total for NFL Week 5
Texans vs. Falcons betting trends
- Texans are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games
- Texans are 0-10 straight up in their last 10 games against NFC opponents
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Texans' last 11 games vs. NFC South opponents
- Falcons are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in the Falcons' last 10 games
- Falcons are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC opponents
Texans vs. Falcons injury reports
Houston Texans injury report
- Denzel Perryman - LB - Questionable
- Laremy Tunsil - OT - Questionable
- Tavierre Thomas - CB - Questionable
- Cameron Johnston - P - Injured Reserve
- Kendrick Green - C - Injured Reserve
Atlanta Falcons injury report
- Josh Ali - WR - Injured Reserve
Texans vs. Falcons how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Houston Texans Record: 2-2
- Atlanta Falcons Record: 2-2
Texans vs. Falcons key players to watch
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud: Texans fans have to be ecstatic with the player of their rookie quarterback, who has yet to throw a single interception this season. He's also averaging 303.0 yards per game and has tossed six touchdowns. He has turned this team into a basement sweller to a possible playoff contender. Let's see if he can keep up the high level of play this week.
Atlanta Falcons
Desmond Ridder: The second-year quarterback is already on the hot seat through the first four weeks. People are starting to question if the Falcons are wasting their offensive talent by putting Ridder in at quarterback. He needs a good start to silence the doubters.
Texans vs. Falcons prediction and pick
I think it's time to buy low on the Falcons. People are losing faith in them after two bad games and are completely forgetting how strong they looked in the first two weeks. The opposite is true for the Texans and now might be a good time to sell high on the young team.
Let's also recognize the Falcons defense for how good they've been. They rank fifth in the league in opponent yards per play, allowing just 4.7 yards per snap. They're also seventh in success rate and they lead the NFL in Rush Defense EPA.
CJ Stroud has looked great, but he has a tough challenge against this Falcons defense and a rookie quarterback is bound to have the occasional bad outing. I think this week is going to be exactly that for the second overall pick.
