The 5 best kickers in the history of the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons' history at the kicker position is surprisingly rich. For a franchise that often feels cursed, finding a reliable kicker is one of the few things it has consistently gotten right. Whether the Matt Bryant era, which coincided with Matt Ryan's time in Atlanta, or the current Younghoe Koo tenure, Atlanta has long had stability at the position.
For a franchise often incapable of finding a pass rush or starting quarterback, at least the kicking game is rarely on the list of woes. With this in mind, making the list of greatest kickers in Atlanta history is no small feat.
Before we dive in, let's take a look at what determines the rankings.
Criteria for selection
While Atlanta has had kickers on its roster who had long-sustained success elsewhere, we aren't considering this as heavily as sustained success in Atlanta. Yes, if you are within Atlanta's top-10 scorers of all time, other accolades will be considered.
However, the most important piece of the puzzle is longevity and success as Atlanta's kicker. After this, we will look at career accomplishments elsewhere, career kicking percentage, and where you stand on the NFL's all-time scoring list. We are looking at the big picture, not isolating how careers ended or lowlights, but longevity and the totality and story of your time in Atlanta and the league.
This will make for a tight race for the top three spots since Atlanta has had three of the league's best kickers. And we'll start with a kicker who helped define the Michael Vick era.
The top 5 kickers in Atlanta Falcons history
5. Jake Feely
Jake Feely was Atlanta's kicker from 2001-04. The former Falcon ranks just inside the list as Atlanta's fifth all-time leading scorer with 436 career points. He didn't have elite range but was incredibly consistent and offered Atlanta stability at the position.
Plus, it is important to remember how far the position has come. Today's technology and training offer advantages beyond previous generation's ability. This has to be factored in when looking back at any team's history at the position.
Feely spent 14 years in the league, scoring 1,451 career points. That ranks 30th in league history and is more than enough to earn him the fifth spot on our all-time list.
4. Norm Johnson
Norm Johnson makes the list just above Jake Feely based on career accomplishments.
Both kickers' times in Atlanta were comparable, but Johnson was far more accomplished in other landing spots. He is the 17th leading scorer in NFL history, which speaks to his longevity in a far more physical period in NFL history. Even for a low-contact position, it is an impressive accomplishment to last from 1982-99 as a starting kicker.
Johnson kicked for Atlanta from 1991-94 and ranks sixth among Atlanta's all-time leading scorers. He an accomplished playoff history as well. While Johnson's percentage might not match today's elite kickers, it is important to note how much the league has changed.
In addition to his incredible longevity, the changes to allowable contact and the training and advancement of placekickers give Johnson's career ranking a boost.
3. Younghoe Koo
Atlanta's current starter is easily the third-best kicker in Atlanta's history. Since the infamous Super Bowl collapse the Falcons suffered ,there has been instability on nearly every level. But Younghoe Koo took over kicking duties in 2019 and has offered much-needed stability at one position.
Already, the kicker is Atlanta's third all-time leading scorer and ranks fourth in league history in field-goal percentage. Koo has displayed an incredible clutch ability, consistently proving no moment is too big for what has been Atlanta's best weapon over the last half-decade.
Despite ranking inside the top five in career percentage and being a top-three scorer, there isn't an argument for Koo to move any higher than third. He lacks the elite range of the kickers ranked ahead of him and is yet to have the longevity.
Perhaps two or three years down the road, the conversation will change. For now, however, Koo is firmly the third-greatest kicker in Atlanta history.
2. Matt Bryant
Putting Matt Bryant second may not be a popular decision, but it is the correct one. His career correlates with many of the best moments in franchise history. The former Falcon is the team's all-time scoring leader, and it isn't particularly close.
Bryant had elite range and was a proven playoff performer. He kicked for Atlanta from 2009-19, covering the best seasons of the Matt Ryan era. He ranks 20th in NFL history in field-goal percentage and is the 16th leading scorer in NFL history.
If there is a lasting memory of Bryant among Atlanta Falcons fans, it was quiet predictability — the best possible description you can have from a player who offered a decade of stability. Bryant's range is missed, and it's something Atlanta has lacked since parting ways with the veteran in 2019.
1. Morten Andersen
Putting anyone ahead of Matt Bryant might be an unpopular decision among Atlanta fans. However, it is the only decision when looking at their respective careers and accomplishments.
Yes, Bryant has the edge when it comes to Atlanta Falcons numbers. However, the time in which Andersen kicked and career points scored are the determining factors here, along with the fact Andersen is now a Hall of Fame member and deserving of great respect. He's the second-leading scorer in NFL history and showed incredible longevity by kicking from 1982-2007.
Andersen was kicking in a contact league at a high level for 25 years, an incredible accomplishment that resulted in him landing in the Hall of Fame. If we are being unemotionally objective about the best kicker in Atlanta history, there is zero question Morten Andersen is the only answer.
The 5 best kickers in Falcons history by points scored
Rank
Player
Years with Falcons
Points scored
1.
Matt Bryant
2009-2019
1,163
2.
Morten Andersen
1995-2007
806
3.
Younghoe Koo
2019-present
591
4.
Mick Luckhurst
1981-1987
558
5.
Jake Feely
2001-2004
436