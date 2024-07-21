The 5 best punters in the history of the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
The punter is one of the few members of an NFL team fans never want to see take the field. No matter the skill level, his appearance is a signal of failure for the team and often indicates a level of offensive frustration. However, this doesn't take away the impact of the position and how valuable having a capable punter can be.
It is a part of any dynasty that is overlooked. Whether it was Tom Brady's Patriots in years past or currently Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, special teams never grabs the headlines. Yet an overlooked part of both dynasties has been extremely reliable special teams units. This includes the punting game. To be a truly complete team, you must have someone you can rely on when the offense inevitably fails.
Criteria for selection
Judging punters in Atlanta Falcons history is extremely difficult. Yes, some players have the numbers due to longevity or one great run. An example is Dustin Colquitt, who leads all punters in Atlanta history by averaging 47.7 yards per punt. However, Colquitt only punted for Atlanta 23 times during the 2021 season.
Looking at averages alone isn't going to cut it. The criteria for selection is simple in that it focuses on averages, longevity, and impact on the team. One of the three isn't enough to qualify you for the list. Instead, sustained success, complete with positive impact and numbers, is needed to land inside the top five.
With this in mind, let's look at the top five punters in Atlanta history, starting with the current starter, who, with another strong season, could slide his way further up the list.
The top 5 punters in Atlanta Falcons history
5. Bradley Pinion
With Arthur Smith's offense taking the field during Bradley Pinion's tenure in Atlanta, you know the punter has been given myriad chances. He doesn't yet have the longevity but has put up impressive numbers during his time with the Falcons.
Despite playing only two seasons, Pinion already ranks 10th in all-time punt yardage in franchise history. He has averaged 46.5 yards per punt and has been arguably more reliable than any piece of Atlanta's offense. While the additions of Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney, as well as coaching changes, should alter this, having Pinion is a welcome backup plan.
This isn't the only top five Pinion has been a part of. He's put together a consistent career and shown he has the longevity to continue to be an important and overlooked piece of the Atlanta roster.
4. Dan Stryzinski
Dan Stryzinski was Atlanta's punter from the 1995-2000 seasons during his 14-year career. While the averages and numbers aren't elite, they were consistent and serviceable. Given Atlanta's history at the position and the increased importance of longevity, he slots into fourth place.
With that said, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Bradley Pinion work his way past Stryzinski if he remains in a Falcons uniform. Stryzinski has 18,982 career punt yards for Atlanta, good enough to rank third in franchise history.
The former Falcon pinned 120 kicks inside the 20-yard line and only had one punt blocked in his entire tenure. He also had only six punts blocked in his entire career. While you would like to see a higher average than 40.5 yards, the overall numbers and longevity demand respect.
3. John James
John James was Atlanta's punter from 1972-81 at a time in franchise history when the position was often utilized. That's part of what allowed him to pile up 35,633 punt yards, which easily ranks first overall and laps the nearest total by more than 12,000 yards — truly a shocking gap when you consider the solid options Atlanta has had over the years.
James has the career numbers and longevity to be considered a bit higher on this list. However, his 40.8 yards per punt keep him from the top two positions.
Yes, the game has changed and kickers have learned through conditioning and training how to add far more power and range. Still, if James had kicked in the 2023 season, his average wouldn't have cracked the top 30. While the historical accomplishments are there, it is too difficult to argue that he belongs any higher considering how much better punters have become in today's game.
2. Michael Koenen
While Michael Koenen had his best averages with Tampa, the former punter's time in Atlanta is often underappreciated. He punted for the Falcons from 2005-10, bridging the gap from the end of Michael Vick's career to the start of Matt Ryan's impressive tenure.
Koenen put the opposing offense inside the 20-yard line 150 times in his career. Despite playing fewer seasons with the team than John James, he has more kicks inside the 20 and a higher career average of 42.0 yards per punt with an impressive career long of 70 yards. He was a great piece for the Falcons and helped stabilize the team in a time of turmoil.
Yes, Koenen's time as a reserve placekicker was ugly. However, this isn't about his field-goal percentage but simply time spent in Atlanta as a punter.
When it comes to pure talent, there isn't any question that Koenen belongs second on this list. While he may not have the longevity of his peers, the career numbers in Atlanta are still more than enough.
1. Matt Bosher
Matt Bosher is easily the greatest punter in Atlanta history, and it isn't terribly close.
He has the most punts pinned inside the 20-yard line in Atlanta history with 190. His 45.7 yards per punt easily rank at the top of the list among punters who played more than two seasons. He ranks second in all-time punt yardage and was part of the best kicking duo in Atlanta history.
Matt Bryant and Bosher represented stability at placekicker, holder, and punter. Each played their role at an impressive level and made special teams the last thing Atlanta needed to worry about. It isn't a coincidence that their careers coincided with the best seasons of the Matt Ryan era.
Bosher was Atlanta's punter from 2011-19 and was a part of the best run we have seen in recent franchise history. While it may not have ended as the veteran wanted, his career-defining hit stick of a tackle perfectly encapsulated his time in Atlanta and who he was as a player.
That's a player who is the only choice when deciding the best punter in Atlanta history.
The top five punters in Atlanta Falcons history by total yardage
Rank
Player
Years with Falcons
Total Yardage
1.
John James
1972-81
35,633
2.
Matt Bosher
2011-19
22,346
3.
Dan Stryzinski
1995-2000
18,982
4.
Michael Koenen
2005-10
18,501
5.
Billy Lothridge
1966-71
17,522