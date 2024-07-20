The 5 best returners in the history of the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
One of the most exciting plays in the game is back. Return specialists are relevant once again with the NFL's new kickoff rules attempting to bring the play back to life. A part of the game that historically swung momentum had become little more than a ceremonial play. To see a return attempt was a surprise stemming from either a poor kick or a poor decision from the returner.
With the league bringing back the kickoff, the door has now re-opened for star returners. And for a seemingly cursed franchise, the Falcons have had a surprisingly rich history of talented options. Arguably three of the best returners in league history have put on Falcons colors in their respective careers, which makes the list of top Atlanta representatives surprisingly stacked.
Criteria for selection
When ranking the best returners in Atlanta history, the totality of a career was considered. It isn't what you accomplished with the Falcons alone but taking a look at your career as a whole. While the Atlanta numbers have more weight, both are being taken into account.
Rule changes and degree of difficulty have to be heavily considered as well. Changes to how players are allowed to tackle and from where the ball is kicked off have greatly changed play over the years. This is difficult to factor in but must be looked at in determining the degree of difficulty.
Significant weight will be put into career touchdowns and average yards per return. Considering the position demands explosive speed and physicality, players who managed longevity as returners should be heavily rewarded as well.
With this in mind, let's look at the top five returners in Atlanta Falcons history, starting with a recent name fans will remember fondly.
The 5 best returners in Atlanta Falcons history
Honorable mention: Eric Weems
If one player left off the list has a legitimate argument to be included, it is Eric Weems. The former Falcon returned kicks from 2007 to 2016 while averaging 25.3 yards per kick return. Weems also had both a punt- and kick-return touchdown during his time with the Falcons.
However, he was a good, never great, returner.
Yes, some players on this list didn't have close to the same level of sustained return career. However, the former Falcon misses out based on his lower ceiling even if you can make an argument for him ahead of the first member of the actual rankings.
5. Allen Rossum
Many younger Atlanta fans are likely unfamiliar with Allen Rossum and his impact on the return game. Rossum is Atlanta's all-time kick-return yardage leader with 5,489 yards. However, he and Eric Weems still make for a coin toss of a decision at No. 5.
While the top four are firmly locked into place, the deciding factor pushing Rossum into the top five is his impressive average returning kicks and the statistical numbers he holds over Weems. Rossum was a key piece for bad Atlanta teams and was consistently underappreciated.
The former Falcon was a part of the franchise from 2002 through 2006. He has three career return touchdowns: two on punts and one memorable kick-return touchdown.
Rossum finds his way into the top five simply because of both his impressive career and the fact you cannot fully tell the story of the position in Atlanta without mentioning his name.
4. Darrick Vaughn
Darrick Vaughn ranks a spot above Atlanta's all-time kick-return yardage leader beacuse of how much he did in so little time. He leads the franchise in career kick-returns for touchdowns, taking four to the house despite playing only three seasons in the league.
Vaughn leads all qualified candidates in yards per return, averaging 25.7. While his career was short-lived, his impact and big-play ability cannot be forgotten. He is tied for 19th in kicks returned for a touchdown in league history, furthering his case to gain entry into this impressive list.
Whether you prefer Rossum or Vaugn comes down to how much value you put on big plays over sustained consistency. Considering the entire goal of a return is a momentum-changing play, Vaughn gets our nod here.
3. Cordarrelle Patterson
Having the league's all-time leader in kick-return touchdowns at No. 3 is a bit odd. However, this ranking is based only on Cardarrelle Patterson's time with Atlanta, and evaluating that tenure is a bit difficult based on the timeline.
The NFL had essentially made the kickoff a ceremonial play, and Patterson still managed to record one touchdown return during his time in Atlanta to set the all-time record. Plus, he did so while playing a major role on offense and showing impressive longevity.
What made Patterson so unique as a returner was the fact he didn't appear to have elite speed or size. Yet something changed when you put the ball in his hands.
The veteran joined the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 offseason, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him extend his own record with new kickoff rules in place.
2. Devin Hester
Much like Patterson, if prime Devin Hester had joined Atlanta, there is no question where he would land on this list.
Hester is a prime example of why the NFL needed to bring back this play so badly: an otherwise underwhelming player was elite at returning kicks and punts. How many games did Hester change on special teams throughout his career?
While Hester has a GOAT argument when it comes to return specialists, he doesn't sit atop the list for two reasons. The first is the fact his Atlanta tenure was extremely short with the bulk of his memorable plays happening in Chicago. The second is the fact it came at the end of his prime. He averaged 25.2 yards per return but was never able to take one all the way back in Atlanta.
Hester did, however, have a memorable punt return that pushed him closer to the top. Passing Deion Sanders in combined punt and kick return touchdowns in Falcons colors in a 56-14 blowout over Tampa furthered an iconic moment. Hester may have an argument over the next member of our list when looking at full careers, but not just for the Falcons franchise.
1. Deion Sanders
Atlanta has been gifted three of the best return men in the history of the game. Yes, both Patterson and Hester were at the end of their primes. However, all three players had memorable moments and are non-negotiable atop the rankings, no matter the preferred order.
Deion Sanders took back five total kicks in his career, returning two punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns. While some players had more longevity or better combined numbers, anyone who has seen Sanders' tape understands this is where he belongs. If he wasn't also one of the best corners of his time, it would be fun to consider what he could have accomplished simply serving as a full-time returner.
Sanders was electric as both a corner and returner. Early on in his career, his speed was overlooked and allowed the former Falcon to put up nine career return touchdowns — a number it would take nearly two decades for another former Falcon to break.
The top five returners in Falcons history by total touchdowns
Rank
Player
Years with Falcons
Touchdowns
1.
Deion Sanders
1989-1993
5
2.
Darrick Vaughn
2000-2001
4
T3.
Tim Dwight
1998-2000
3
T3.
Allen Rossum
2002-2006
3
5.
Eric Weems
2007-2016
2