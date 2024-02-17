The 6 injuries that impacted the 2023 Atlanta Falcons the most
What injuries had the biggest impact on the Atlanta Falcons during their disappointing 2023 season?
Injuries are an unfortunate part of football. When you have grown men running full speed into each other on every play, you are bound to have some catastrophic injuries. You also commonly see non-contact injuries.
The Falcons were able to stay relatively healthy throughout the season. They had one major injury halfway through the year but we luckily haven't seen the large number that we saw towards the end of the Dan Quinn era.
Nevertheless, these are the five injuries that did put a damper on another disappointing season
6. RG Chris Lindstrom, 1 missed game
Chris Lindstrom has been a force for the Falcons offense. He is the type of player who you don't truly appreciate until they are not in the lineup, which we saw in week 15 in Carolina.
During a pivotal loss against Tampa Bay, Lindstrom was injured and missed part of the game. He was then inactive the next week when the Falcons only managed seven points against the one-win Panthers.
While the offense wasn't good the entire season, things looked significantly worse in Carolina and you can point to the absence of All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom.