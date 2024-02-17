Blogging Dirty
FanSided

The 6 injuries that impacted the 2023 Atlanta Falcons the most

What injuries had the biggest impact on the Atlanta Falcons during their disappointing 2023 season?

By Grayson Freestone

Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 6
Next

5. DT Kentavius Street, 4 missed games

Terry Fontenot trading for Kentavius Street before the deadline proved to be a solid move. Street immediately came in and was one of the best players on a surging Falcons defense.

Unfortunately, five games into his tenure in Atlanta, Street went down with a season-ending injury. The Falcons placed him on injured reserve and were right back to where they were before the trade.

This proved to be a big injury as the Falcons had to put a lot of pressure on their depth players since Street.

Home/Atlanta Falcons News