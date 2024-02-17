The 6 injuries that impacted the 2023 Atlanta Falcons the most
What injuries had the biggest impact on the Atlanta Falcons during their disappointing 2023 season?
3. DT David Onyemata, 3 missed games
David Onyemata was overshadowed by Jessie Bates last season. If not for Bates, we would be constantly talking about how Terry Fontenot hit it out of the park with the Onyemata signing.
The eighth-year player was a big reason for the defensive turnaround for the Atlanta Falcons. While the stat sheet doesn't show it, he was dominant in both the run and pass game. As they always say about defensive tackles: they open things up for their teammates, and that is what Onyemata did.
If for some reason you aren't convinced that the Falcons missed Onyemata in those three games then consider that the Falcons' defense gave up 399 rushing yards in those games—148 of which was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who finished with the 32nd-ranked rushing offense.