The 6 injuries that impacted the 2023 Atlanta Falcons the most
What injuries had the biggest impact on the Atlanta Falcons during their disappointing 2023 season?
1. DT Grady Jarrett, 9 games missed
Nothing was more heartbreaking last season than watching Grady Jarrett go down with a season-ending injury early in week nine.
Grady has been as loyal and hard-working as anyone and he is the last player you want to see sustain an injury. Not to mention, he is a pretty good football player who finally had some help around him for the first time in his career.
Who knows where the Falcons would have ended up if Grady never tore his ACL. It isn't unreasonable to say that they might have made the playoffs.
No matter how you look at it, Grady's injury was the most impactful injury for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons.