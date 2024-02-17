Blogging Dirty
FanSided

The 6 injuries that impacted the 2023 Atlanta Falcons the most

What injuries had the biggest impact on the Atlanta Falcons during their disappointing 2023 season?

By Grayson Freestone

Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
6 of 6
Next

1. DT Grady Jarrett, 9 games missed

Nothing was more heartbreaking last season than watching Grady Jarrett go down with a season-ending injury early in week nine.

Grady has been as loyal and hard-working as anyone and he is the last player you want to see sustain an injury. Not to mention, he is a pretty good football player who finally had some help around him for the first time in his career.

Who knows where the Falcons would have ended up if Grady never tore his ACL. It isn't unreasonable to say that they might have made the playoffs.

feed

No matter how you look at it, Grady's injury was the most impactful injury for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons.

Next. 6 moves to land Falcons in Super Bowl. 6 moves that will land the Falcons in the Super Bowl. dark

Home/Atlanta Falcons News