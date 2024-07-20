The Atlanta Falcons announce inaugural fan cruise in 2025
By Lisa Shepard
Some Atlanta Falcons fans spent part of the 2024 offseason repping the team on various cruise ships. Happy to display their fandom while on vacation, fans were excited to learn that in 2025, they can cruise with some Falcons Legends.
The Atlanta Falcons announced via email to season ticket holders that they will set sail on Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas in May of 2025. Leaving from Port Canaveral, FL, fans will vacation on the 5-day/4-night cruise to the Bahamas and CocoCay. This will be the first Official Falcons Fan Cruise that the team has hosted.
Season ticket holders will have priority access to booking rooms on the cruise starting July 31st. Other fans can submit an interest form at https://www.falconsfancruise.com/. The Falcons have partnered with SeaSide Events, a global leader in onboard, large-scale events.
Upon completion of the interest form, fans will receive a confirmation email that provides additional information about what the Official Falcons Fan Cruise will include. Photo and autograph opportunities will be available with the Falcons Legends that will be on board the cruise. A beach party in the Bahamas with the Falcons Legends will be part of the festivities. Confirmation of the Falcons Legends that will be on board will be released at a later date.
The announcement of the cruise spread quickly throughout the fan base. Fans are excited about the opportunity to participate in this unique vacation experience that pairs wanderlust and former players of their favorite NFL team together on a luxury cruise ship.
Other teams also setting sail in 2025 that have also partnered with SeaSide Events are the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New Orleans Saints. It will be the inaugural sailing for the Raiders as well. The NFL has tapped into cruising as another way to connect fans with current and former players of their favorite team in the offseason.
