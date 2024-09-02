The Atlanta Falcons announce team alumni attending the 2025 inaugural fan cruise
By Lisa Shepard
The Atlanta Falcons announced in July that they would be hosting their first-ever Falcons Fan Cruise in 2025. The cruise will be aboard Royal Caribbean's newest mega cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas. Setting sail from Port Canaveral, FL on May 19th, cruisers will enjoy 5 days of high-seas fun that will take them to the destinations of Nassau and CocoCay.
At the time of the initial announcement by the team, the confirmed former Falcons players that will be in attendance on the cruise were Dave Archer, Brian Finneran, Jerious Norwood, and Allen Rossum. The Falcons have partnered with SeaSide Events for this inaugural Falcons Fan Cruise. Via an email that was sent out to fans on their distribution list for this event, additional Falcons alumni were announced.
Falcons fans will also have the opportunity to cruise with Ray Buchanan, Buddy Curry, Michael Haynes, Todd McClure, Chris Mohr, Ovie Mughelli, Gerald Riggs, DJ Shockley, Jessie Tuggle, Michael Turner, and Jeff Yeates. For those that are counting, that's 15 former Falcons! SeaSide Events will have an app that will provide a listing of all scheduled events to ensure that Falcons fans don't miss any of the planned events.
This Fan Cruise promises to be more than the usual fare that happens at sports meet and greets. Fans can look forward to exclusive events where they will get to interact with Falcons alumni including a Bahamas beach party, a private 3-course dinner, Q&A sessions, and panel discussions. The cruise will conclude with a farewell party. Falcons fans will receive an exclusive Falcons Fan Cruise Kit, a commemorative Falcons Fan Cruise shirt, a lanyard, and a badge.
For those that want to start their Falcons Fan Cruise festivities early, SeaSide Events is providing the option for a pre-cruise tailgate happening on May 18th in Orlando. There will be a welcome reception and complimentary shuttle service from the airport to the host hotel.
This inaugural Falcons Fan Cruise will give fans the unique opportunity to combine their fandom and wanderlust. For those able to make the trip, the 2025 offseason will now include sun, fun, and Falcons. Interested fans can visit Falconsfancruise.com for information on how to get booked.