The Atlanta Falcons Five Best Defensive Linemen of the Past Twenty Seasons
1. No. 5: Patrick Kerney
Due to the date cut-off for these articles, we’ll only be looking at the last four years of Kerney’s career with the Atlanta Falcons. Throughout that time, he played in 57 games, racked up 180 tackles, and added over 30 sacks. He also forced nine fumbles and was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2004.
2. No. 4: Vic Beasley
Due to the way Vic Beasley’s career in the NFL ended, it’s easy to forget how dominant he was during his second season with the Atlanta Falcons. After being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Beasley played in 78 games for the team and was a disruptive force along the defensive line throughout his tenure with the career.
He also contributed 37.5 sacks, 156 tackles, forced 12 turnovers, and deflected 12 passes for Atlanta. After a dominant 2016 season where he racked up 15.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles, Beasley was named to the Pro Bowl and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. The end of his career in Atlanta might leave a sour taste in the mouth of Falcons’ fans, but he was a noteworthy contributor even with the inconsistencies.