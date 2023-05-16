The Atlanta Falcons Five Best Defensive Linemen of the Past Twenty Seasons
3 of 4
3. No. 3: Jonathan Babineaux
As one of the longest-tenured Atlanta Falcons in team history, Jonathan Babineaux is always going to be well-regarded in the city. He played in 185 games and only missed seven games throughout his entire career. His contributions also helped the Falcons reach the playoffs five times including their Super Bowl run in 2016.
With 394 tackles, 27 sacks, 14 forced turnovers, two defensive touchdowns, and the consistency he provided during his playing time, Babineaux is easily one of the best defensive linemen in team history.