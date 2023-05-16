The Atlanta Falcons Five Best Defensive Linemen of the Past Twenty Seasons
4. No. 2: John Abraham
Although John Abraham spent much less time in Atlanta than Babineaux, he was so dominant that it’s impossible to include him anywhere other than the top two spots. After joining the team in free agency, Abraham spent the next seven seasons bringing down opposing quarterbacks and was a consistent force for the Falcons’ defense.
He played in 102 games, tallied 68.5 sacks and 240 tackles, was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2010, a Second-Team All-Pro in 2008, received two Pro Bowl nominations, and forced 24 fumbles and recorded his only career interception. His contributions also helped the Atlanta Falcons reach the playoffs in four seasons.
5. No. 1: Grady Jarrett
Grady Jarrett has been a consistent contributor for the Atlanta Falcons since his arrival in 2015 and is one of the best draft picks the team has ever made. He has only missed four games since joining the team and hasn’t missed a start since the 2018 season.
Throughout his career with the team, he has provided 420 tackles, 32.5 sacks, and helped the team reach the playoffs in 2016 and 2017. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2019 after a truly dominant season and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice.
As the Atlanta Falcons aim to transition from rebuilder to contender, Jarrett will play an important part in ensuring their defense holds up their end of the bargain. Unless something drastic happens at the tail-end of his career, he’ll be considered one of the best players in team history upon his retirement.