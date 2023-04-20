The Atlanta Falcons Five Best Running Backs of the Past 20 Seasons
When the Atlanta Falcons signed Warrick Dunn in the 2002 offseason, it provided the Atlanta Falcons with a dominant offensive weapon who rushed for over 1,000 yards during three straight seasons. Since that time, the Falcons have had numerous running backs produce stellar seasons, but which one should be considered the best?
Honorable Mentions: The Atlanta Falcons have typically found consistency at the running back position, but there are some notable names who provided production either in a backup or complementary role. TJ Duckett played five seasons in Atlanta and produced over 2,000 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns, and played in 55 games.
Jerious Norwood, Jacquez Rodgers, and Jason Snelling also provided a variety of contributions to the Atlanta offense during their stints with the team but didn’t put up enough production to secure a spot in our top-five rankings. The Falcons will hope that Tyler Allgeier plays well enough this season to quickly move up these rankings as well.