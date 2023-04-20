The Atlanta Falcons Five Best Running Backs of the Past 20 Seasons
1. No. 5: Cordarrelle Patterson
After playing for four other teams before signing in Atlanta, the expectations for Patterson was that he’d contribute on special teams as a returner and potentially provide a change-of-pace as a lightly used offensive threat. His first season with the Falcons blew that expectation out of the water as he produced over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and contributed 11 touchdowns by the end of the year.
His second year in Atlanta tempered expectations a bit as he took a backseat to Allgeier but he still produced 8 receiving touchdowns and put up over 800 yards from scrimmage. Some fans might question his inclusion on a top-five list, but Patterson has been everything the Falcons could have hoped for after his signing.
2. No. 4: Tevin Coleman
Tevin Coleman was an underrated but very productive player during his time with the Atlanta Falcons. He rushed for over 2,000 yards, scored 29 touchdowns, and provided an extra 1,000+ yards receiving as well. Although he wasn’t a dominant threat in the rush game, he was a dynamic option for quarterback Matt Ryan and only lost three fumbles across his four seasons with the team.