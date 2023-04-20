The Atlanta Falcons Five Best Running Backs of the Past 20 Seasons
3. No. 3: Devonta Freeman
Atlanta Falcons fans might forget how well Devonta Freeman played before receiving his large contract in 2017, but for two seasons, he looked like a superstar at the running back position. He played in over 70 games for Atlanta, had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and scored 44 touchdowns throughout his six seasons.
His 2015 season was dominant as he produced 14 touchdowns and contributed over 1,600 yards from scrimmage. He only played in 2 games during the 2018 season and seemed like a different player during his last season with the Falcons in 2019, but his strong stretch of play warrants him a spot on this list.
4. No. 2: Warrick Dunn
Having Warrick Dunn at the number two spot might cause anger or confusion from some Atlanta Falcons fans, especially considering all the outstanding work Dunn has done for the local community. After signing with the Falcons in 2002, Dunn had three straight seasons with 1,000+ rushing yards, is fourth all-time on the team’s rushing leaders list, and recorded over 30 touchdowns for the Atlanta offense.
Dunn’s 2005 season was even more dominant than Freeman's in 2015 as he posted 1,416 rushing yards, added an additional 220 receiving yards, and added four touchdowns on top of that. He played like one of the best running backs in the NFL during the 2004-2006 stretch and is one of the best people to ever play for the Atlanta Falcons.