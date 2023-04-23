The Atlanta Falcons Five Best Wide Receivers of the Past 20 Seasons
1. No. 5: Harry Douglas
After being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008, it took six seasons for Harry Douglas to have a standout year. During the 2013 NFL season, Douglas recorded 1,067 receiving yards, added two touchdowns, and snagged 85 receptions.
Adding in all his contributions during his time in Atlanta, Douglas produced over 3,000 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, and over 250 receptions.
2. No. 4: Michael Jenkins
Jenkins is another player who was never a superstar but served as a consistent and productive option for the Atlanta Falcons. He had five seasons with 500+ receiving yards, provided 20 touchdowns, and played in 100 games for the team.
His best season came in 2008 as he recorded 50 receptions for 777 yards, three touchdowns, and played in all 16 games.