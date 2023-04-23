The Atlanta Falcons Five Best Wide Receivers of the Past 20 Seasons
3. No. 3: Calvin Ridley
With production weighing heavily on these rankings, Calvin Ridley was pretty much a guaranteed lock. Although his ending with the Atlanta Falcons was tumultuous to say the least, Ridley also had three seasons with 800+ receiving yards and added another 28 touchdowns throughout his time in Atlanta.
During the 2020 season, Ridley posted 90 receptions for 1,374 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. He was nearly unstoppable and earned second-team All-Pro honors. Unfortunately for both Ridley and the Atlanta Falcons, he stepped away from the team to focus on his mental health and then received a season-long suspension for betting on NFL games. He’s since been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars and is expected to be a starter on their offense when the season kicks off later this year.