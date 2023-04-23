The Atlanta Falcons Five Best Wide Receivers of the Past 20 Seasons
4. No. 2: Roddy White
As a lifelong Atlanta Falcons fan, Roddy White’s underrated contributions to the team will always hold a special place in my heart. He produced six straight seasons with 1000+ receiving yards, was a four-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in receptions during the 2010 season, and is a member of the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor.
White recorded 808 receptions, over 10,000 receiving yards, and 63 receiving touchdowns, and ranks second on the team’s career receiving yards list. He also helped the Falcons reach the playoffs five times and was one of the league’s best receivers during the 2007-2012 seasons.
5. No. 1: Julio Jones
It’ll either be a long time or nearly impossible for another receiver to claim the top spot from Julio Jones. After a dominant career at Alabama, the Atlanta Falcons traded five picks to move up and select him sixth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Throughout his time with the team, he proved the trade was well worth the cost.
Jones was a five-time All-Pro, a seven-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in receiving yards twice and was the most dominant receiver to ever don a Falcons uniform. He owns team records for career receptions, receiving yards, seasons with 1,000+ yards, career games with 100+ receiving yards, receptions in a single season, and receiving yards in a single game.
He also owns NFL records for having the most receptions and receiving yards in his first 90 games, the most seasons averaging 100+ yards per game, and is the fastest receiver to reach 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, and 13,000 career receiving yards.
His ten seasons in Atlanta included 1,320 receptions, almost 13,000 receiving yards, 60 receiving touchdowns, and 135 game appearances. His 300-yard receiving game against the Carolina Panthers in 2016 was one of the most dominant moments in NFL history and will be impossible for Falcons fans to ever forget.