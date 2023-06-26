The Atlanta Falcons Get a Second Home in Germany
By Lisa Shepard
Alesantoz Swoch was featured in a video released by the Atlanta Falcons which showed him receiving some exciting news from Pro Bowl Guard, Chris Lindstrom. The news was that the Falcons had been awarded the rights to market in Germany via the NFL's Global Markets Program.
As reported by Falcons Digital Managing Editor, Scott Bair, the Falcons took notice of the fervent enthusiasm German NFL fans showed during the first game played there between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ticket demand far exceeded the capacity of the Allianz Arena.
This announcement came as a surprise to many stateside Falcons fans. Most had no idea that the Falcons were looking to expand in Germany. Moreover, interest was piqued even further by
Swoch's appearance in the Falcons' announcement. Who is he and how did he become a Falcons fan? Get to know more about him and other German fans who rep the Falcons.