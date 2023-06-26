The Atlanta Falcons Get a Second Home in Germany
By Lisa Shepard
Marci Ebeling became a Falcons fan in 2002 when he saw Michael Vick play. "He was a highlight QB!" Vick brought Ebeling to the Falcons, and he has remained ever since. Ebeling was introduced to American football in the1990's as a teenager as it was shown on German television from time to time.
He saw the Falcons play in Atlanta in 2022 when the team played the Chargers. He considers Atlanta to be a beautiful, cosmopolitan, and friendly city that he hopes to visit again.
Ebeling is excited about the 2023 season. He is pleased with the offseason moves the team made, and believes the talent that has been acquired will improve the team. He will be in attendance at the London game when the Falcons play the Jaguars.