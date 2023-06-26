The Atlanta Falcons Get a Second Home in Germany
By Lisa Shepard
Alexander Wurzer is a Falcons fan that lives in Austria. He has been a Falcons fan since 2016 when the Falcons played in the NFC Championship games versus the Green Bay Packers. The team's offensive power is what drew him in, specifically the play of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Mohamed Sanu. Additionally, Wurzer researched and he found out that the Atlanta Falcons have a "very cool" and very socially engaged owner in Arthur Blank.
Wurzer went to London in 2021 to see the Falcons play the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While he hasn't traveled to Atlanta yet, he plans to do so in 2024.
He too expects exciting results for the Falcons in 2023. He is happy to have gotten connected to the Atlanta Falcons Germany Fan Club. He is proud to represent the Falcons in neighboring Austria.