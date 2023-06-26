The Atlanta Falcons Get a Second Home in Germany
By Lisa Shepard
Marco Rother was introduced to American football in 2016 by a friend. He and his father traveled to Atlanta in 2017 for their first NFL game to watch the Falcons versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since that experience, Rother states the city of Atlanta and the Falcons caught me. He hasn't missed a game since 2018. "I have a fever every Sunday, and watch my Falcons with the international NFL Game Pass."
Rother's attendance at Falcons games is impressive. His plans for 2023 are still being finalized. He' s been to the following games:
2017: Home against the Bucs
2018: Home against the Cowboys
2018: Away against the Saints
2019: Home against the Titans
2019: Away against the Texans
2021: Away against the Cowboys
2021: Home against the Patriots
2021: London game against the Jets
2022: Away against the Seahawks
2022: Home against the Browns
2022: Home against the Steelers
Rother has four signed Atlanta Falcons jerseys from Grady Jarrett, A.J. Terrell, Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts. He has a glove from A.J. Terrell from the home game against the Patriots where he caught his second NFL interception with these gloves. Last year, I also caught the gloves from Troy Andersen in Seattle, and from Keith Smith in Atlanta against the Browns. He says he would love to add a match worn jersey to his collection.
Rother is shown here in 2018 with his father. They're holding the Bavarian flag as they attended the game versus the Dallas Cowboys at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.