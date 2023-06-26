The Atlanta Falcons Get a Second Home in Germany
By Lisa Shepard
Stefan Knörr has been a Falcons fan since 1996, and he says his heart beats red and black. The 1998 victory the Falcons had in the NFC Championship Game versus the Minnesota Vikings is one of his favorite memories. He likes the swag of the team. He also notes that since 1998, Atlanta has been a sister city to his hometown of Nuremberg.
Knörr attended his first Falcons game in 2001 at the Georgia Dome when the team played the Dallas Cowboys. He also went to London in 2014 when the team faced the Detroit Lions in their first International Series game.
Knörr has a positive outlook on the upcoming 2023 season. He encourages other Falcons fans to stay true to the team and to "RiseUp as one."