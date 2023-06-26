The Atlanta Falcons Get a Second Home in Germany
By Lisa Shepard
The Falcons have wasted no time connecting with Falcons fans in Germany. A month after the announcement was made that the Falcons were awarded marketing rights in Germany, members of the organization made the trip for a meet and greet with the Atlanta Falcons Germany Fan Club.
Head coach Arthur Smith, defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson, kicker Younghoe Koo, linebacker Lorenzo Carter, and tight end Feleipe Franks were all smiles as they met with Swoch and other members of the fan club.
Based on the pictures and videos shared by those in attendance, a great time was had by all. Many members of the Atlanta Falcons Germany Fan Club will be going to the game in London in October. It has been reported that as many as 50 fan club members will be making the trip. There are plans in the works for the German fans to connect with Falcons fans in London for the game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.