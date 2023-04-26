The Atlanta Falcons must draft 1 of these 3 UGA Bulldogs in 1st round
2. The Atlanta Falcons should draft Georgia's EDGE Nolan Smith
This might be the more likely selection for the Atlanta Falcons since there is doubt that Jalen Carter will fall to pick eight.
Nolan Smith is undersized but he is a dynamic athlete who still hasn't reached his ceiling yet. He has excellent bend and explosion off of the line. He can get to the quarterback in the blink of an eye. The Falcons need a player like that to go with Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, and DeAngelo Malone.
He is a good fit for the Atlanta Falcons since he will have big bodies on the inside that can help occupy the blocks while he takes off from his two-point stance.
Overall, Smith hasn't come close to his ceiling yet and the Falcons are a great fit for him to reach that ceiling. This pick would be even better if they were able to trade down a few spots and still land him.