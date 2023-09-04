The Atlanta Falcons need to go all in on Bucs WR Mike Evans
With rumors about Mike Evans finding a new team next offseason, the Atlanta Falcons should do whatever it takes to bring in the big wide receiver
Mike Evans has been a thorn in the side of the Atlanta Falcons for nine seasons now. He is an excellent player for the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, based on recent rumors, he could be looking for a new team in March.
Evans would be an excellent addition to the Falcons and the team should start doing whatever it takes to convince him to sign with them.
The Atlanta Falcons should prepare to bring in Mike Evans next offseason
Imagine this, Desmond Ridder throwing the ball to Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Mike Evans—that would be one heck of an offense for the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons have to money to do it next offseason. While they have spent a lot since the beginning of 2023, they still have more than enough money to spend in the future
Recently, it was reported that Mike Evans and his agent have given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a deadline for when an extension needs to be made, and the deadline is approaching quickly.
This is where the Falcons need to step in; Terry Fontenot needs to start prepping to bring in the elite wide receiver.
Evans would make this offense even better. He would also give Ridder another huge target to throw to (6'5", 230 lbs). He is exactly the type of wide receiver that Arthur Smith wants—as you could probably guess with all of the huge targets on this offense.
It is uncertain whether it would take a trade or just waiting until free agency to land Mike Evans. If the Bucs don't end up agreeing to an extension and they don't win more than a few games by the trade deadline then they would likely trade him.
But, in the event that Evans does reach free agency, the Falcons signing Evans could be payback after the Buccaneers signed Russell Gage (sad to hear his season is over) and Julio Jones last offseason.