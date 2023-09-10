The Atlanta Falcons shouldn't hesitate to rest this veteran in week one
By Nick Halden
Whether or not the Atlanta Falcons give the go-ahead to veteran Cordarrelle Patterson today should be a rest day for the veteran. With Jeff Okudah already out for the game and Atlanta having an otherwise healthy team giving the veteran a rest day wouldn't be the worst move.
Patterson is extremely important to this offense when they are playing top teams, however, Carolina clearly is banged up and facing major questions. Add in the fact that both Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson are fully healthy and the only place Patterson will be missed is in the passing attack.
This Falcons team should be able to beat Carolina in Atlanta without their veteran utility player. Patterson has a new role in this offense classified as a "joker" This meshes perfectly with Arthur Smith's system and speaks to why the rumors around Patterson never made sense.
Apart from his value as a kick returner Patterson brings immense value in his ability to fill in at multiple positions in case of injury. Allowing him a full week to rest and get healthy with Atlanta's young backs and pass catchers all healthy makes sense on a number of levels.
While fans are expecting a breakout game from Bijan Robinson expectations should be checked considering it is an Arthur Smith offense and the head coach doesn't care about your fantasy team. Tyler Allgeier is going to share carries in this offense coming off of a season finishing with more than 1,000 yards rushing.
Add in an improved passing attack with Kyle Pitts healthy and Desmond Ridder starting and this offense can thrive for at least one week to allow Patterson to get healthy. Week one for the Carolina Panthers kicks off at 1:00 EST on FOX in Atlanta giving both teams a chance to set the pace for the division.