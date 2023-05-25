The Atlanta Falcons are no stranger to quarterback disrespect
The national media has not been to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. While things have definitely died down a lot, recently, it is still hard to forget the fixation that many people had on the Falcons in relation to Lamar Jackson.
That fixation also resulted in one Falcons player being continually disrespected by those who wouldn't stop critiquing the plan that the front office had all along. That player is none other than Desmond Ridder, the starting quarterback for the 2023 Falcons. However, ridicule of this franchise's quarterback has become a trend.
Mockery towards the Falcons quarterback has become a consistent trend
Desmond Ridder certainly should not be feeling lonely right now because all he has to do is look back two years to see a similar situation. Remember that guy named Matt Ryan? Yeah, well, he was and still is constantly disrespected despite doing everything he could to make the Atlanta Falcons successful.
Matt Ryan is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Those who don't agree are shallow thinkers. Ryan never had much consistency around him. While he did play with some all-time great players like Tony Gonzalez, Roddy White, and Julio Jones, he also had some of the worst offensive lines and defenses that the NFL has ever seen.
Meanwhile, Tom Brady had a 3-1 record in the playoffs when he threw three interceptions (7-4 when he threw at least two interceptions). Matt Ryan was 3-3 in postseason games when he didn't throw a single interception.
Matt Ryan has continually been an afterthought in the NFL. And even when he makes an appearance, all you see and hear is "28-3." Ryan did everything he could to win Super Bowl LI, yet lost to a quarterback who played worse and who had lesser stats.
So, it is no surprise that those pessimists out there are targeting a Falcons' quarterback. The good news is that no fanbase is better equipped to deal with it. It will be interesting to hear some of the arguments against Ridder when he starts balling out in September.