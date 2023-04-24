Fansided
The Atlanta Falcons Three Best Tight Ends of the Past 20 Seasons

Justin Winters
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons / Scott Cunningham/GettyImages
2. No. 2: Alge Crumpler

Alge Crumpler, The Game
Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills - September 25, 2005 / Robert Skeoch/GettyImages

After being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, Alge Crumpler provided a consistent impact on the team. Although we have to negate his first two years in Atlanta due to the 20-season cutoff, he still racked up four consecutive Pro Bowl honors, helped the team reach the NFC Championship game in 2004, and forged a strong connection with quarterback Michael Vick.

As the Falcons attempted to enter a rebuild after the arrest of Vick, Crumpler was released and ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans. His career never reached the same peaks after leaving Atlanta, but his impact during his time there was profound.

