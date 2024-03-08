The biggest swing the Atlanta Falcons could take at quarterback
By Nick Halden
Who will be the Atlanta Falcons quarterback to start the 2024 season seems to change each day. At first, the Falcons were going to trade up to land their quarterback of the future. They were a clear landing spot for Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels trading up to land their franchise quarterback.
Things became a bit more clear at the top of the draft and it seemed that moving up was going to be close to impossible. This led to the obvious conclusion that the Falcons would bring Justin Fields home. Rumors and suggestions had the Falcons as all but a lock to land the former Georgia Bulldog as their next franchise guy.
Fast forward one week later and it is now Kirk Cousins who is supposed to be Atlanta's next answer. The point here is that until it happens, we won't know for sure what Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris plan to do.
This leads to the obvious question of what should they do. It is clear that Atlanta lacks a perfect answer at the position either overpaying or taking a huge risk on someone like Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. After two years of watching Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder Atlanta needs to do what it takes to get the position right.
The biggest swing Atlanta could take is also their clearest path to finding a franchise quarterback. Caleb Williams is the best prospect in this draft and if the Bears could be convinced to move off the first pick that should be Atlanta's only focus.
It is a long shot with it seeming all but decided that the Bears will trade Fields and draft Caleb Williams. However, Atlanta clearly needs the long term answer that Williams would provide and should be willing to overspend to bring a franchise quarterback to Atlanta.
The more likely moves remain to add Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, or Russell Wilson. All three moves come with clear issues and concerns speaking to Atlanta's position in the quarterback market.