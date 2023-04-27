'The day of' Atlanta Falcons 2023 mock draft: ATL makes blockbuster trade
3 of 7
The Atlanta Falcons' second round
The Atlanta Falcons land another pass rusher in the second round, much like they did with Arnold Ebiketie in last year's draft. Felix Anudike-Uzomah will bring it to the opposition's offensive line. He doesn't have standout size but plenty of players have proven to be good pass rushers without elite size.
Adding Felix to the Falcons' group of outside rushers would give them an even more intriguing pass rush in the 2023 NFL season.
The Falcons use one of their shiny new picks on SMU's receiver Rashee Rice. Rice would add some more size at six-foot-two and more potential. He can help fill in for the number-two spot that seems to be trending towards a 'by-committee' approach.