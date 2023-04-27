'The day of' Atlanta Falcons 2023 mock draft: ATL makes blockbuster trade
4 of 7
Atlanta Falcons' third round
The Atlanta Falcons added a generational running back in the first round and they follow it up by adding the nephew of a former generational running back with Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. If you don't know who his uncle is, just look at the end of his name, he is the nephew of LaDainian Tomlinson.
Hodges-Tomlinson would be a first or second-round pick if not for his small size. He is only five-foot-eight but he plays a stellar brand of football. He helped his TCU Horned Frogs reach the National Championship thanks to his stellar coverage.
Much like the last pick for Atlanta, Tomlinson could come in and rotate with Mike Hughes and Dee Alford at nickel CB.