'The day of' Atlanta Falcons 2023 mock draft: ATL makes blockbuster trade
Atlanta Falcons' fourth round
The Falcons keep adding to their defensive line, this time with Missouri's Isaiah McGuire. He is a big and long edge rusher who isn't overly fast but he could turn into a dominant player for Atlanta.
He is yet another young edge rusher for the Dirty Birds. Give it a year or two and they could have a lot of great edge players, especially when you factor in Ryan Nielsen being their coach.
The Atlanta Falcons have Matt Hennessy currently slated to be their starter at the left guard position. Andrew Vorhees would have been a good candidate to challenge Hennessy for the spot but he tore his ACL at the Combine, so this pick is purely banking on his potential. It might be a little high for a player who isn't going to play but the talent and experience are there.
Anyways, Vorhees is an oversized guard who has played everywhere over his past 100 seasons as a college football player. He could prove to be a steal for a team that is willing to be patient with him.