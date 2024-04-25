'The day of' Falcons 7-round mock draft: ATL throws a changeup to begin
The final mock draft for the Atlanta Falcons before tonight's long-awaited draft.
The wait is almost over, the 2024 NFL Draft will kick off tonight with the first round. The second and third rounds will follow on Friday and then the final four rounds will take place on Saturday.
It is a crazy three days for the NFL world. Final predictions are being made for each team and rumors will be flying around.
Here we have the final seven-round mock draft for the Atlanta Falcons. This is one final shot at trying to get these impossible predictions correct. The finish off the 2024's mock drafts, I have the Falcons throwing a changeup with their first pick.
Final Falcons mock draft: Round 1
Quinyon Mitchell is a quick-firing cornerback who would fit perfectly in Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake's defense.
As someone who excels in evaluating the field and reading the quarterback, Mitchell would be a nice weapon to have for a defense that figures to play a lot more zone than they did last season.
What I love most about Mitchell is his that he always arrives at the right time. He can time the ball arriving with his contact better than anyone, which will be an elite weapon for him in the NFL. He is perfect for the Falcons.