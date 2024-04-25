'The day of' Falcons 7-round mock draft: ATL throws a changeup to begin
The final mock draft for the Atlanta Falcons before tonight's long-awaited draft.
Falcons final mock draft: Round 3
The Falcons could still add a wide receiver or two in the mid-rounds. With how the board shakes up, they do just that as they land a talented weapon in Javon Baker.
Baker is someone the Falcons can use in a variety of roles. He has good size at six-foot-one and showed solid quickness at UCF. He can make plays over the top or underneath. Hopefully, this would be Zac Robinson's version of Puka Nacua.
As a Clemson fan, I was always disappointed with Xavier Thomas' inability to stay on the field. He was such a talented player coming out of high school and the sky was the limit for him.
Watching each game as a fan, Thomas never made too big of an impression on me when he was on the field but when I went back and watched him, I saw the impact he had on games. Thomas can be an elite-level player, I fully believe that.
If he can lower himself a little coming off of the edge and develop a couple of new tricks, he will be a steal for Atlanta. He has so much burst and bend coming off of the edge, which is something the Falcons need more than anything.